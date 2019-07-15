snake.png
Caption +

Snake in Denver car. Photo Credit: Denver Fire Department @Denver_Fire (Twitter)
Show MoreShow Less

The Denver Fire Department has some advice to share with their Twitter followers – “Don’t drink & drink, especially with your pet snake in the car.”

Over the weekend, the Denver Fire Department found an individual passed out in his car…but he wasn’t alone. He was accompanied by a 15-foot-long snake that was spotted crawling out of the driver’s side window during the discovery.

It was determined that the snake was likely the man’s pet, as no native Colorado snakes get close to this length. The longest snake found in Colorado is the bull-snake, capable of reaching a length of 88 inches. That’s more than 7 feet.

Tags

Load comments