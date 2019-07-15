The Denver Fire Department has some advice to share with their Twitter followers – “Don’t drink & drink, especially with your pet snake in the car.”
Over the weekend, the Denver Fire Department found an individual passed out in his car…but he wasn’t alone. He was accompanied by a 15-foot-long snake that was spotted crawling out of the driver’s side window during the discovery.
It was determined that the snake was likely the man’s pet, as no native Colorado snakes get close to this length. The longest snake found in Colorado is the bull-snake, capable of reaching a length of 88 inches. That’s more than 7 feet.
More animal adventures this weekend for the DFD, this time the reptile type. Engine #29 found a party passed out in his car, while his 15ft. snake was crawling out of the driver's side window on to the roof! Don't drink & drive, especially with your pet snake in the car! #BeSmart pic.twitter.com/zxrHVZL65g— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 14, 2019