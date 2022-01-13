A food services worker contracted through Academy District 20 is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to a school notice to parents obtained by Gazette news partner KKTV.

Justin Woodworth, 43, was arrested Dec. 29 on suspicion of multiple offenses, including sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sex assault on a child with a pattern of abuse and sex crimes against children.

The alleged offenses happened sometime between Feb. 1, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021, records show.

He has been booked in the El Paso County jail on a $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.

Woodworth was not employed by the district, but did contract work with district schools since 2019. The notice was provided to parents of students at Aspen Valley Campus, New Summit Charter School, Timberview Middle School, Chinook Trail Elementary and Briargate Preschool, where Woodworth worked in the cafeterias and delivered lunches.

The school district said it performs a background check on all staff members and contract workers before they are hired.

Click or tap here for more local crime and public safety news.