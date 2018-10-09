Cable TV has discovered the gastronomic delights of the popular King's Chef Diner.
On Tuesday, camera crews from the production company Authentic Entertainment LLC were on site at the 131 E. Bijou St. downtown location to film cooking scenes in the eatery's kitchen. A small crew stood next to a giant vat of homemade green chili, perhaps the diner's most popular item, and one of the grills, where plates and bowls of colorful vegetables and food were stacked.
Though King's Chef owner Gary Geiser couldn't say the name of the TV show on which his diner would appear because of a non-disclosure agreement, a flyer posted on the establishment's front door declared people who entered might appear on a show tentatively titled "Best Thing I Ever Ate." Geiser said the show is set to air March 28 on the Cooking Channel and probably Food Network, which are owned by the same parent company.
Geiser said a celebrity chef found the diner and passed its information along. He was contacted a month ago about filming. Geiser couldn't say when filming began, but he expected the crew to be there all day Tuesday.
There are now three King's Chef Diners in the Pikes Peak region, including the original restaurant in the famous purple castle at 110 E. Costilla St. and the latest incarnation, at 6436 S. U.S. 85/ 87 in Fountain, which opened in August.