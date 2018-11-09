Aspen Mountain will open five days ahead of schedule on Saturday, Nov. 17 following more than 20 inches of snow from recent storm cycles.
"With a promising winter forecast, the Snowmass Base Village Grand Opening approaching, and a new and improved Aspen Snowmass App to make tracking your bowl laps and vertical feet easier than ever - it's stacking up to be our best season yet!" the ski resort said in a press release.
Ready or not, here it comes. We're OPENING EARLY on Saturday, November 17 at Aspen Mountain! More Info: https://t.co/01fufydh5K pic.twitter.com/xE2LZYyvp6— Aspen Snowmass (@AspenSnowmass) November 9, 2018
Aspen and the most of the Interstate 70 corridor could see another 1 to 2 inches Sunday through Monday, with mountains east of the Continental Divide looking at up to 8 inches, said OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz. Highest snow totals will likely be at Eldora.
Mountains across Colorado have enjoyed plenty of early season snow, with the state sitting at 166 percent of its median snowpack as of Friday morning.
The bounty of snow helped Breckenridge and Keystone to open two days ahead of schedule on Wednesday. It was the first time in 10 years the Vail Resorts-owned mountains had the conditions to do so.
Eldora Mountain also opened Wednesday, nine days ahead of the plan for the slopes west of Boulder. It's the ski area's earliest opening in more than two decades.
Loveland, Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek have been open since mid-October.
Here's when other Colorado resorts expect to open:
Beaver Creek: 11/21
Cooper: 11/23
Copper: 11/16
Crested Butte: 11/22
Monarch: 11/21
Purgatory: 11/7
Telluride: 11/22
Vail: 11/16
Winter Park: 11/14