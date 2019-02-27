A dense blanket of fog has swallowed Colorado Springs early Wednesday, causing extremely low visibility for morning commuters.
The visibility range rests at 0 miles at 7:30 a.m. at the Colorado Springs Airport and at 1 mile near Fort Carson.
A dense fog advisory has been issued in Denver until 9 a.m. by the National Weather Service, warning that visibility will be a quarter mile or less for the morning commute.
The fog over Colorado Springs is expected to lift before noon, meteorologists say, and Wednesday's high will be near 50 with sunny skies.
The high on Thursday and Friday will reach near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A chance of flurries is possible Friday after 11 p.m. as the overnight temperature drops to a low of 22.
Snowflakes might still be falling early Saturday before 11 a.m. and the high is expected to reach only 36 degrees. A 40 percent chance of snow is expected for overnight Saturday with temperatures in the single digits.
Sunday's forecast shows a 20 percent chance of snow with a high of 22, according to the service.
The beginning of next week should clear up, but chilly weather is predicted with temperatures in the mid-30's.