Focus on the Family headquarters in Colorado Springs is among the places around the city and El Paso County listed as having a local coronavirus outbreak of three confirmed positive test results last month, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Affected employees began working remotely again, so the building could be deep-cleaned and minimize additional spread of the virus, said Focus on the Family spokesman Paul Batura.
One of the individuals was believed to have contracted COVID-19 while on vacation and never came to the campus, he said.
The evangelical Christian organization that provides a daily radio show and other media, closed its 550-employee building in Colorado Springs in March except for essential personnel and in June began a flexible work schedule, Batura said.
The majority of employees continue to work from home, he said.
Infections have hit various Colorado Springs-area industries and sites.
Ferguson Buick recorded two positive COVID cases this week. In recent weeks, construction company Goodwin Knight confirmed two positive cases, and Kohl’s at 3110 N. Powers Blvd. reported four cases.
American Furniture Warehouse, Achieve Whole Recovery, Colorado Mountain Brewery, Cheba Hut, Heuser and Heuser Law Firm, Rusin Concrete, The Broadmoor hotel, Colorado College, the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County jail, Fountain Faith Fellowship Church, Rock Family Church and Great Wolf Lodge all logged outbreaks in August.
Twenty-two people at four child care centers around the county were infected in July, the statistics show.
In July and August, seven long-term care facilities had 34 confirmed cases among staff and 66 confirmed cases among residents or visitors. There also were 36 “probable” infections, according to the local data.
Statewide data is available at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data.
The compilation was created out of the statewide progression to the Safer at Home phase of the pandemic, El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said in an email.
“One of the criteria the state was looking at was the ability to assess and monitor outbreaks and hot spots,” Hewitt said.
The outbreak statistics, along with other data on cases and hospitalizations, educates the community on local trends and provides “people the information needed to make the most informed decisions,” Hewitt said.
Meanwhile, a statewide list of COVID-19 outbreaks that's updated weekly by public health officials showed Wednesday that a student and an employee at a Monument charter school had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two Denver media outlets reported that there was an outbreak at Monument Academy, defined by the state as two or more confirmed or presumed positive cases at a facility within two weeks.
Parents were upset. School started in-person instruction on Monday. Why hadn't they been told? Was it in the elementary, middle or high school? Had it spread?
By Thursday, they had their answer: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was wrong, there was no outbreak at the Monument school.
Confirmed local cases as well as outbreaks are required to be reported to El Paso County Public Health, Hewitt said.
In May, El Paso County Public Health began publishing online a local list of businesses, organizations, long-term care facilities, schools, grocery stores and other public places where COVID-19 have been confirmed.
The data is updated daily at https://www.elpasocountyhealth.org/outbreaks-in-el-paso-county. The list provides “timely, accurate information on where we are seeing any local outbreaks or hot spots in our community,” Hewitt said.
The purpose is to “alert the public so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms,” according to the website.