- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.

Members of the Colorado National Air Guard and the Air Force Reserve have flyovers planned Wednesday to salute Colorado's frontline workers.

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing will fly over Colorado hospitals to salute local healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.

The "Hercs Over Colorado" flyovers will start over Pueblo hospitals, beginning at the Veteran's Affairs Clinic just after 11 a.m., then continue on to Colorado Springs, Greeley and Fort Collins.

The C-130s are scheduled to fly over Colorado Springs between 11:24 and 11:30 a.m. View the complete map and times here.

Members of the Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing are also scheduled to fly over several Colorado communities early Wednesday evening.

F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will take to the skies between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m.

The jets will launch from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and will fly over multiple locations, spanning from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, including Fort Carson, Vail, Aspen and Estes Park. Sterling Correctional Facility, the site of the state's largest COVID-19 outbreak, is also on the list.

The F-16s are scheduled to fly over Colorado Springs between 5:33 and 5:44 p.m. View the full list and schedule here.

Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic as part of its "Operation American Resolve," officials said in a news release.

"We are really excited to show our appreciation for those men and women who are risking their lives every day in the front lines of the War on COVID-19," said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard in the news release.

"We hope that when our fellow citizens hear the jets fly over, they will know that we remain strong as a nation and we will get through this as one team."