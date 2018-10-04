Warplanes, including vertical takeoff aircraft, “tank killers” and the latest stealth fighter will fill the skies over Colorado Springs in the days preceding Air Force’s annual clash with Navy this weekend.
During the cadet’s daily noon meal formation Friday, an aerial demonstration on the Academy’s Terrazzo will have Joint Terminal Attack Controllers directing a CV-22 Osprey, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, an A-10 Thunderbolt II, an F-35 Lightning II and an F-22 Raptors.
This demonstration will mimic air power strategies used in modern conflicts. After the demonstration, the CV-22 Osprey will land on the Terrazzo.
Before the kickoff of the Navy vs. Air Force football game, there will be flyovers of the B-1 Lancer, the F-35 Lightning II and the UH-1 Huey over Falcon Stadium.
Anyone interested in attending the football game can find event information and tickets at goairforcefalcons.com.