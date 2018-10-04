The Air Force Academy will host multiple flyovers of various aircraft Friday and Saturday in Colorado Springs.
During the cadet's daily noon meal formation on Friday, an aerial demonstration on the Academy’s Terrazzo will show Joint Terminal Attack Controllers directing a CV-22 Osprey, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, an A-10 Thunderbolt II, an F-35 Lightning II and an F-22 Raptors.
This demonstration will mimic air power strategies used in modern conflicts. After the demonstration, the CV-22 Osprey will land on the Terrazzo.
Before the kickoff of the Navy vs. Air Force football game, there will be flyovers of the B-1 Lancer, the F-35 Lightning II and the UH-1 Huey over the Falcon stadium.
Anyone interested in attending the football game can find event information and tickets at goairforcefalcons.com