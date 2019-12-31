flu shot
Caption +

Ree Russell (left, cq) holds her sons, Lucas and Sammy, as Sammy gets his H1N1 flu shot from registered nurse Debbie Deboalt on the first day of the H1N1 Flu Vaccination Clinic at the Citadel Mall on Monday, December 14, 2009. The shots are being made available for free by the El Paso County Dept. The clinic is made possible with the parnership of the Visiting Nurse Association. The clinics will be held on Monday and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. It is located near the escalators in the Dillard's wing of the Citadel Mall on the second level. (The Gazette/Jerilee Bennett)

 Jerilee Bennett
Show MoreShow Less

Colorado has seen a recent spike in flu cases, with 572 people hospitalized across the state since the start of the flu season in early October, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. About 25 percent of those hospitalized were seniors over age 65, and 26 percent were children under 18.

In a release, the Tri-County Health Department said laboratory testing and outpatient visits indicate that we have entered a period of more intense influenza activity.

Based on similar patterns from previous seasons, the Tri-County Health Department said influenza activity is expected to continue to escalate, with peak activity from now through February.

For more on this story visit 9News.com

Tags

Load comments