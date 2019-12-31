Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow showers. Much colder. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Much colder. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.