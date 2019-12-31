Colorado has seen a recent spike in flu cases, with 572 people hospitalized across the state since the start of the flu season in early October, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. About 25 percent of those hospitalized were seniors over age 65, and 26 percent were children under 18.
In a release, the Tri-County Health Department said laboratory testing and outpatient visits indicate that we have entered a period of more intense influenza activity.
Based on similar patterns from previous seasons, the Tri-County Health Department said influenza activity is expected to continue to escalate, with peak activity from now through February.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.