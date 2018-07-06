Teller County officials arrested a man who they say intentionally set fire to a car Thursday morning in Florissant.
Investigators said the car was burning in the driveway of 51-year-old Louis Eisner’s homewhen they arrived. Deputies arrested Eisner on suspicion of arson.
The fire is a violation of the Stage III fire ban, which went into effect Tuesday in Teller County because of the High Chateau fire. The ban prohibitspropane barbecues, gas stoves or lanterns, smokers, pellet stoves, natural gas-fueled warming fires and electrical stoves.
Fireworks, campfires, charcoal grills, tossing cigarette butts outside and target shooting on public land are also banned under the fire restrictions.
Investigators do not believe the fire has any connection to the High Chateau fire, which was 91 percent contained Friday.
