Crews were called Tuesday afternoon to battle a lighting-caused fire near Florissant's Fossil Beds National Monument amid hot, dry and windy conditions across Colorado.
The fire singed one acre of land on the west side of the national monument, south of Lake Georg.
The fire is contained and crews will monitor hot spots overnight, according to Greg Couch, spokesman for Teller County Sheriff's Department and a tweet from the Florissant Park Service.
Two engines, 12 firefighters and one air crew were called to battle the blaze, the park service said. Park operations are normal, though authorities recommend avoiding hiking Boulder Creek Trail.
The national monument, which is about three miles south of Florissant, is one of the world's richest deposits for diverse fossils. Across its nearly 6,000 acres are massive petrified stumps of redwood trees and small fossils of insects, fish, leaves, birds and mammals from the the late Eocene Epoch, about 34 million years ago.
Reports of the blaze came as Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide 30-day fire ban on open fires and four major blazes continued to burn in the western portion of the state.
As of Tuesday, the Grizzly Creek fire, near Glenwood Springs had reached 27,000 acres as of Tuesday, the governor said. The Pine Gulch fire, near Grand Junction, had reached more than 87,000 acres and the Cameron Peak fire, near Redfeather Lakes in Larimer County, was at slightly over 14,000 acres, he said.
The Williams Fork fire, near Fraser, was at nearly 6,700 acres.
