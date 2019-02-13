When Torin and Rena Smith failed to appear in Park County Court Jan. 14 and 15, a judge issued warrants for their arrests. As of last week, the two were still fugitives on the run.
Torin is charged with four counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and three charges of “incest/aggravated-defendant’s child.” He is scheduled for trial March 4. Torin, 59, didn’t show up Jan. 14 for a motions hearing.
Torin was arrested in 2017 and released a few days later after posting $100,000 on a $1 million bond. If arrested again, he will be held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Rena Smith, 54, was arrested in October 2017 and eventually convicted of witness tampering and child abuse. She was scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 15 in Park County Court.
Torin Smith was the worship leader at Community Fellowship of Christians Church in Lake George and president of Praise Mountain Ministries in Florissant. Rena led a large home-schooling group in the area. To report any information, call Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw at 836-2494.