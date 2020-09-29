A Florida man died in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 24 Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Carl Schwing, 64, was driving east on Colorado 24 between Woodland Park and Divide at about 8:18 a.m. when his vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Forester, drifted across the painted median and into the path of a westbound Kenworth semi-truck, the State Patrol said.
According to statements, the truck driver attempted to avoid the oncoming car, but the Subaru collided with the left rear axles of the Kenworth’s trailer before rolling to a stop on the median.
Schwing, the driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old truck driver was not injured. No one else was involved in the crash.
The Colorado State Patrol said that alcohol or drugs are not suspected as factors, but witnesses reported seeing Schwing slumped over his steering wheel in the moments before the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.