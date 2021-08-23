Florence small business owners win $5.75 million in a Colorado Lottery Lucky for Life drawing

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Florence business owner is lucky for life!
Richard and his wife own the Green Parrot Lounge in Florence. According to the Colorado Lottery, the couple plays Lotto+ and Lucky for Life every drawing. On Friday, it all paid off.
“They came into work on Saturday, and their manager had asked them if they had won because our investigators had informed them that they had sold the winning ticket,” a release from Colorado Lottery reads. “They looked at each other thinking about how many Lucky for Life tickets they sold and instantly checked their numbers.”
Richard and his wife don’t need to play the lottery anymore, they are the first-ever grand prize winners for Lucky for Life, with a prize valued at about $5.75 million!
