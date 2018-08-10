Residents in El Paso and Teller counties have nearly tapped the $500,000 of flood and hail assistance donated by El Pomar Foundation.
The City of Colorado Springs said the temporary hail assistance center had long lines throughout the morning Friday and, by 11:20 a.m., expected to drain the pot of funding with the remaining people in line.
El Pomar Foundation initially donated $250,000 to help residents affected by July and August hailstorms and flooding. Staff at the temporary hail assistance center worked with 400 families and distributed nearly all of that money by the end of the day, an El Paso County news release said.
The nonprofit donated another $250,000 Thursday afternoon in response to the demand.