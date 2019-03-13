112818 Frontier Airlines (copy)
Caption +

Frontier Airlines has canceled many flights in or out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday before a severe winter storm expected to bring blizzard conditions to Colorado. The airline also warned that travel is likely to be affected at Colorado Springs Airport. (The Gazette file)
Show MoreShow Less

Dozens of flights were canceled Wednesday at Colorado Springs Airport, and Denver International Airport shut down all six of its runways for only the fourth time in its history as a rapidly intensifying storm  — known as a bomb cyclone — caused whiteout conditions across the state.

More than 1,000 drivers stranded in Colorado Springs area, Gov. Polis declares state of emergency as bomb cyclone paralyzes Front Range

Eighteen of the 27 flights scheduled to leave Colorado Springs on Wednesday were canceled, said airport spokeswoman Aidan Ryan. All 29 arrivals were canceled.

"We will continue to update the public as we have more information when commercial air service will resume," an airport news release says. "All essential airport staff are running continuous shifts to ensure the safety and operations of the airport."

Those planning on flying Thursday were advised to confirm their flight status before going to the airport. To check the status of a flight, visit coloradosprings.gov/flycos/flight-status.

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and will it hit the Pikes Peak region?

At Denver International Airport, 1,376 flights were canceled Wednesday, The Denver Post reported. Peña Boulevard was closed for hours while Denver police worked to clear the crashes from the road.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments