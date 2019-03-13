Dozens of flights were canceled Wednesday at Colorado Springs Airport, and Denver International Airport shut down all six of its runways for only the fourth time in its history as a rapidly intensifying storm — known as a bomb cyclone — caused whiteout conditions across the state.
More than 1,000 drivers stranded in Colorado Springs area, Gov. Polis declares state of emergency as bomb cyclone paralyzes Front Range
Eighteen of the 27 flights scheduled to leave Colorado Springs on Wednesday were canceled, said airport spokeswoman Aidan Ryan. All 29 arrivals were canceled.
"We will continue to update the public as we have more information when commercial air service will resume," an airport news release says. "All essential airport staff are running continuous shifts to ensure the safety and operations of the airport."
Those planning on flying Thursday were advised to confirm their flight status before going to the airport. To check the status of a flight, visit coloradosprings.gov/flycos/flight-status.
At Denver International Airport, 1,376 flights were canceled Wednesday, The Denver Post reported. Peña Boulevard was closed for hours while Denver police worked to clear the crashes from the road.