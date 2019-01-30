Flights to and from Chicago from Colorado Springs Airport have been canceled Wednesday as an arctic vortex plunges parts of the U.S. into record low temperatures.
Colorado Springs departures for Chicago-O'Hare scheduled for 12:18 p.m. and 4:43 p.m. were both canceled. Three flights arriving from Chicago-O'Hare were also canceled.
Denver International Airport was showing cancellation for other northern cities aside from O'Hare. Flights to Calgary, Winnipeg, Des Moines and Indianapolis were among the cancellations.
The Associated Press reports that more than 1,600 flights from Chicago's airports have been cancelled, about 1,300 of which were at O'Hare.
The bitter cold is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed temperatures to drop much farther south than normal. That meant temperatures in parts of the Midwest were lower Wednesday than in Antarctica, where the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station hit negative 25 degrees (negative 31.7 Celsius) — balmy compared to Fargo, North Dakota's negative 31 degrees (negative 35 Celsius) and Minneapolis' negative 27 degrees (negative 32 Celsius), according to the National Weather Service.