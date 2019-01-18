traffic cam 011819
Caption +

Traffic camera image.
Show MoreShow Less

A chase Friday following a getaway by armed robbers in El Paso County ended in a crash near Pueblo that shut down a part of southbound Interstate 25.

El Paso County sheriff's deputies received a report of a robbery in progress Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Ely Street, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.

Two masked and armed men reportedly held a woman at gunpoint after burglarizing her home, Kirby said. 

It's unknown if items were taken from the home.

Deputies pursued the suspects, who were driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Pueblo earlier in the morning, Kirby said. The high-speed chase continued on southbound I-25 before the vehicle crashed near mile marker 104.

At least one person was in custody.

Contact the writer at 719-636-0362 or find her on Twitter: @njKaitlinDurbin.

Tags

Reporter

Kaitlin is a public safety reporter with a focus on investigations. She is a proud Ohioan, champion for local libraries, volunteer reading tutor and an expert ice cream connoisseur (mint chocolate chip!). She joined the Gazette in 2016.

Load comments