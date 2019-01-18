A chase Friday following a getaway by armed robbers in El Paso County ended in a crash near Pueblo that shut down a part of southbound Interstate 25.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies received a report of a robbery in progress Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Ely Street, spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.
Two masked and armed men reportedly held a woman at gunpoint after burglarizing her home, Kirby said.
It's unknown if items were taken from the home.
Deputies pursued the suspects, who were driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Pueblo earlier in the morning, Kirby said. The high-speed chase continued on southbound I-25 before the vehicle crashed near mile marker 104.
At least one person was in custody.