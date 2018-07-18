Flash flooding in the burn area of the Weston Pass fire forced the closure of U.S. 285 between Fairplay and Antero Junction for non-residents.
Fire officials said rain Tuesday night pushed mud, rock and debris down charred hillsides in the area of U.S. 285 near Campground of the Rockies, a mobile home community known as CORA, south of Fairplay.
CORA was one of the communities threatened by the 13,023-acre Weston Pass fire. The fire, which was sparked by lightning the morning of June 28 in the Pike & San Isabel National Forest, is 93 percent contained. About 25 people are assigned to the fire, down from the nearly 600 at the fire's peak.
Closures remain in effect in the Pike National Forest including the lands south of County Road 22, west of U.S. 285 and north of Trout Creek Pass, and the entire Buffalo Peaks Wilderness.
Flash flooding Sunday also closed Colorado 96 between Wetmore and Westcliffe, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
A number of drivers caught in the flooding had to be rescued as rain fell over the Junkins fire burn scar, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. After debris from the flooding was cleared and the highway was reopened, a rock slide forced another closure.
The highway reopened Tuesday, though crews will continue to work on Colorado 96 and Colorado 165 this week. Drivers are advised to watch for flaggers and reduced speeds.