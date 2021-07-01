The National Weather Service Thursday morning issued a flash flood watch for El Paso, Teller and Pueblo counties and much of the Interstate 25 corridor.
Forecasters issued the watch to heighten awareness about an elevated risk for floods due to "Slow moving thunderstorms with heavy rain that,” said Stephen Rodriguez, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Pueblo.
The slow-moving storms are unlikely to be intense, but they could saturate the region with enough water to cause flooding. Small hail and strong wind gusts are also possible.
Burn scars along the Pikes Peak region are particularly at-risk for flash floods because they do not absorb water well, a characteristic that also makes them more prone to mudslides like the ones that closed parts of Interstate 70 earlier this week.