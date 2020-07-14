The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a flash flood warning and a severe thunderstorm watch for most of El Paso County Tuesday afternoon amid a rainy day.
The flood warning covers Colorado Springs, along with north and south areas of El Paso County.
The weather service's radar began tracking a severe storm at 3:55 p.m. that was expected to bring heavy rain, leading to flash floods, across El Paso County.
Up to one inch of rain has already fallen in the areas, according to the warning. The flood warning expires at 7 p.m.
We’ve already had at least 1.5 inches of rain this afternoon on the west side of #ColoradoSprings and it’s coming down hard again. #cowx @csgazette pic.twitter.com/M8lY7ht754— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) July 14, 2020
The severe thunderstorm watch is focused on east El Paso County, primarily Ellicott.
At 4:03 pm, Doppler radar showed a severe thunderstorm near Ellicott, moving east at 15 mph. The storm watch expires at 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY FORECAST
The afternoon storms will cool down an 88-degree day, with low temperatures overnight dipping into the 50s, forecasters predict.
Another day, another shot of severe weather across the plains with slightly cooler temperatures. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l6xShDLF29— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 14, 2020
More afternoon storms are expected Wednesday, following a pattern of temperatures hitting the 80s before clouds roll in.
"Large hail will be a threat along with gusty wind and frequent lightning," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "The tornado threat is low today."
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to stick around through the weekend with temperatures creeping up into the mid 90s.
