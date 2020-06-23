A flash flood warning that began for Teller County Tuesday afternoon has moved to northern Colorado Springs by the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A weather radar detected heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at 5:15 p.m. for in northeastern and east central El Paso County.
The flash flood warning expires at 8:15 p.m., the weather service said.
Flash flood warnings indicate flooding is imminent or occurring. Those in Teller County are advised to move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
Earlier, the radar detected heavy rainfall at about 3:30 p.m. in Teller County, where up to 2 inches of rain had already fallen. The warning expired in the area at 6:30 p.m., according to the weather service.
Flash Flood Warning including Cripple Creek CO, Midland CO, Goldfield CO until 6:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/0LLFv32AjV— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 23, 2020
Tuesday was forecast to be warm and breezy in Colorado Springs, with a high of 81 and winds up to 10 mph. There was a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the weather service.
The forecast looks similar each day this week. Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 and winds up to 10 mph. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, which are possible all day.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph.