A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of El Paso and Teller counties, including Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park, until 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
A severe thunderstorm watch also is in place for much of southeast Colorado, including El Paso and Teller counties, until 7 p.m.
Colorado Springs has a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m., the weather service said. "Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds."
The city has seen 3.26 inches of rainfall this month at Colorado Springs Airport, where official measurements are made. More than a third of that — 1.26 inches — fell Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
On average, 2.84 inches of rain fall in July in Colorado Springs.