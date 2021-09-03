A flash flood warning over the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Friday afternoon briefly closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., crews reopened the interstate in both directions, after finding no materials had flowed onto the roadway and deeming it safe. However, they'll remain on standby at the interstate's closure points around the canyon, in case other storms pop up.

Crews shut the interstate down between the Glenwood Springs and Dotsero exits after the warning was issued at around 4:15 p.m.

That warning was issued after a National Weather Service Doppler radar found thunderstorms drizzling rain on the burn scar a minute before. The flash flood warning will last until 7:15 p.m.

I-70's closure, the state transportation department said, could turn into an extended one if a mudslide or other debris flows spilled over the roadway.

They added that people traveling westbound in the area should plan to detour around the closure by turning north from the interstate on Colorado 9 at Silverthorne, then westward at Kremmling on U.S. 40, before cutting back down to I-70 on Colorado 13 at Craig. Westbound access to the interstate resumes at Rifle.

Eastbound drivers, the department said, need only reverse that route.

The closure was the first since late August, when several storms caused several "small material slides" onto the the interstate, closing it for around two days.

The state transportation department said that people traveling in the area over the weekend should be wary of a storm that could produce light rain over the burn scar on Saturday. Sunday and Monday, however, should be "pleasant and dry," they said.