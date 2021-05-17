Flooding in Manitou

A storm caused flooding in the Colorado Springs area Monday, July 23, 2018.

 (Gazette file photo)

Colorado Springs and El Paso County are expected to see severe weather Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The service issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 P.M. and a flash flood warning for El Paso County until 9:30 P.M.

The highest potential for flash flooding will be in Western Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Cascade and Chipita Park, according to the service.

The storm may result in, "life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses," according to the service.

Load comments