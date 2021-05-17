Colorado Springs and El Paso County are expected to see severe weather Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The service issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 P.M. and a flash flood warning for El Paso County until 9:30 P.M.
The highest potential for flash flooding will be in Western Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Cascade and Chipita Park, according to the service.
The storm may result in, "life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses," according to the service.