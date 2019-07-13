The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood advisory for northwest Teller County, including Divide, until 8 p.m.
According to the weather service, up to one and a half inches of rain had fallen northwest of Divide, with an additional half inch possible through 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Minor flooding was expected in poor drainage areas.
A flood advisory that was in effect for Woodland Park, Florissant expired at 5:30 p.m. Torrential rainfall was expected to lead to localized flooding in those areas. Penny-sized hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph was also expected.
The National Weather Service advised drivers to turn around and not to drive thorough flooded roads. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the alert read.
North of El Paso County, in the Denver, thunderstorms were expected to continue into the evening, possibly causing flight delays at Denver International Airport.