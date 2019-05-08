Gov. Jared Polis ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings and properties Wednesday to honor the victims of the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.
Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed Tuesday when he lunged at alleged shooter Devon Erickson, according to authorities and witnesses. Castillo was a senior at the school and just three days away from graduating.
Eight other victims were injured. Three are still recovering at a hospital and five others were released as of early Wednesday, Douglas County Sheriff, Tony Spurlock said in a news conference. All of the victims are students at the school.
Flags will remain lowered until sunset Tuesday.