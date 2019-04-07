The manhunt prompted police to warn residents that officers were searching the area for armed and dangerous suspects and to remain indoors.
"Please lock and stay away from windows and doors," the alert sent around 7 a.m. warned.
The names of the suspects have not been released, but all are suspected of being involved in assaulting a women and stealing her car, robbing two people at gunpoint, and armed robberies of convenience stores, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black told Gazette news partner KKTV.
The chase began when an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle with some of the robbery suspects inside. While chasing that vehicle, police said, a second vehicle with other suspects also was spotted.
The car chase became a foot chase when the suspects bailed out of both vehicles and took off running.
Three of the teenagers initially eluded officers by crawling into a storm drain. They were captured when an officer driving through the mall parking lot saw "all of a sudden, a manhole comes up out of the ground and here comes three guys popping out," Black told KKTV.
Police did not say how or where the other two suspects were caught. A teenage girl with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound also was taken into custody, but police said she was not involved in the robberies. Officers had not determined how she was shot. KKTV reported she was not cooperating with investigators.
According to online police reports, the crime spree began with an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 3800 block of Astrozon Boulevard. Three males armed with handguns entered the store at 3:46 a.m. Saturday and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. They fled on foot.
About 20 minutes later, police received a report of a person being robbed and struck with a pistol in the 4800 block of Ridenour Drive. A third robbery was reported 10 minutes after that at a convenience store in the 1400 block of South Academy Boulevard. Armed robbers took beer and money from that store, police said.
Based on the description of the robbers and vehicles, police said it was likely the robberies were committed by the same people.
The armed robberies continued Saturday night. The clerk of a store in the 3000 block of Jet Wing Drive told police a Hispanic male, 19-22 years old, 5 foot 7 inches with a thin build entered around 9:30 p.m., pointed a handgun at her, reached over the counter and then fled. Police did not say if anything was stolen.
About two hours later at 11:15 p.m., an armed male wearing a dark-colored bandanna over his face held up the Diamond Shamrock convenience store and gas station in the 4800 block of Galley Road, getting away with an unknown amount of cash, police reported.
Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman leaving a convenience store in 2100 block of North Academy Boulevard was assaulted by several people who stole her vehicle. the vehicle was found abandoned about a mile away in a parking lot, police said.