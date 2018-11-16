Police arrested five people in a string of four robberies and one attempted robbery in Colorado Springs.
During the arrest, police also seized $17,000 in cash, six guns, more than 7 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of pills and eight cars, police said in a news release.
Police identified the five as Brainard Clark, 24, Kerrie Scott, 19, Chad Williams, 27, Jenaireo Wade, 36, and a unnamed 17-year-old boy.
The first incident occurred July 22 at the Green Crest convenience store on Van Teylingen Drive. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle.
The men also stole getaway vehicles in robberies on Sept. 10 at the Key Bank on South Academy Boulevard, Oct. 18 at the Academy Bank on Briargate Boulevard and Nov. 1 at the TCF Bank on Platte Avenue, police said.
The men fled on foot after trying to rob the same Key Bank on Sept. 24.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.