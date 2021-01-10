Five juveniles were arrested at a Colorado Springs mental health hospital Saturday night after a “riot” that injured several workers, police said.
Officers were summoned at about 9 p.m. to Cedar Springs Hospital, 2135 Southgate Road, and told after their arrival that several patients were “rioting, overriding the facility, destroying property and overtaking the staff,” Colorado Springs police said in a statement.
After helping break up the disturbance, police arrested five “instigators,” each on suspicion of multiple charges including second-degree assault and harassment.
Several staff members suffered “minor injuries,” police said, and employees told police they wanted to press charges.
Police were initially called to respond to a report of several runaways. A police summary of the call didn’t provide additional details about patients who apparently left the facility, and a phone message left with Cedar Springs wasn’t returned.
Cedar Springs Hospital offers acute inpatient and residential psychiatric treatment as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient for children, teens and adults, according to its website.