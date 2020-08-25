A review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office found no wrongdoing by five Colorado Springs police officers involved in the May 24 death of a man who became unresponsive while resisting arrest inside his Broadmoor-area home.
Citing accounts by the officers involved and results of an autopsy, the review concluded that Chad Burnett, 49, likely died of complications from a “severely diseased heart” brought on by the struggle. The officers’ tactics did not rise to the level of deadly force, and were justified given Burnett’s refusal to submit to an arrest, according to a four-page summary of prosecutors' findings.
Dr. Daniel Lingamfelter, who performed Burnett's autopsy, “would not have expected a person with a healthy heart to have died from this incident,” the report said. Despite that finding, the autopsy listed Burnett's death as a homicide.
The review — made public late Tuesday afternoon — downplayed effects of a Taser device, which an officer used at least three times while trying to restrain Burnett.
“None of the taser shocks were effective at incapacitating Mr. Burnett, which is believed to be due to the taser prongs deploying too close together to cause an effective incapacitating shock and one prong having partially snagged in Mr. Burnett’s heavy clothing,” the report said.
Terri Hurst, policy coordinator for Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, previously called Burnett’s death “a failure in the mental health care system,” alluding to Burnett's history of bipolar disorder involving psychotic episodes.
Police were responding to a report that Burnett had threatened a neighbor with a knife. A police sergeant trained in crisis negotiations unsuccessfully tried to coax Burnett out of his home. Police decided to arrest Burnett after he exited his house and threw objects at them, leading to a confrontation inside in which Burnett allegedly tried to grab an officer's gun.
In the days before his death, Burnett had repeatedly tangled with neighbors and relatives in ways that raised questions about his mental state, authorities say. Although he had in the past been prescribed mental health medications, an autopsy found no evidence had taken any recently.
Burnett was known in the city's cycling community as a longtime employee of Colorado Cyclist, a retail and mail-order bicycle shop, who left last year to open his own bike-fitting business.