Five members of an accused crime ring are now facing multiple charges related to a string of thefts and break-ins at trailhead parking lots across Colorado.
Deandre France, Alex Edwards, Ashley Pierce, Karla Taylor, and Deidra Poellien are all named in arrest documents as members of an enterprise accused of racketeering. Detectives believe the group targeted popular parks like Bear Creek Park, Fox Run Park, Palmer Park, and more.
In the arrest papers, investigators say the group would “hunt for cars that were parked at trailhead parking lots or other areas that would be conducive to owners being gone from their cars for a long period of time and little foot traffic.” Detectives believe the suspects would steal purses and other valuables from vehicles and then impersonate the victims to make withdrawals at banks.