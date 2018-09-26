A 27-year-old Cotopaxi man was fatally shot Saturday night, the fifth homicide investigated by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office since November.
Jonathon Kern was found dead about 10:45 p.m. near K Path and 30th Trail in Cotopaxi.
Homicides are uncommon in the southern Colorado county, which has less than 50,000 residents. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t investigate any homicides in 2016 or 2015, Colorado Bureau of Investigation data show. One homicide was reported in 2014, but none were reported in 2013.
“The active homicide cases are on the rise,” said Undersheriff Megan Richards.
The five unsolved homicides in less than a year is the most open cases the Sheriff’s Office has had in 17 years, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The others homicides are:
• Loa Kennedy, 74, of Cañon City, who was found dead June 24 on Chinook Drive in Cañon City.
• Kenneth Orchard, 77, of Cañon City, who was found dead in a May 22 house fire in the 1800 block of Pinion Avenue in Cañon City.
• John Allen Alderman, 57, of Fremont County, who was found dead Feb. 20 in Penrose.
• Jerry Thomas Hoglan, 53, of Cotopaxi, who was found dead Nov. 17, 2017, in the Texas Creek area near the Arkansas River.
No arrests have been announced in the deaths, but Richards said officials do not believe they are connected.
“At this point, we are not connecting these as related to each other at all,” she said.
Richards wasn’t immediately able to provide a total number of homicides for 2017.
“Absolutely, it’s concerning,” Richards said. “Any homicide is tragic and terrifying.”