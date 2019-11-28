Passengers have been injured after a bus rolled over on I-25 just south of Walsenburg Thursday morning.
The number of injuries has not yet been reported. The bus was carrying between 50-75 passengers, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
KRDO is reporting the five passengers were critically injured, but this has not been otherwise confirmed.
The crash occurred near mile marker 45. The northbound bus landed in the median. Crash cleanup is expected to last several hours, during which lanes may be blocked in both directions.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reports icy roads in the area. Travelers are advised to use slower speeds and watch for crews.