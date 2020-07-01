Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is welcoming yogis and other people seeking physical fitness back to the rocks after months of being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Red Rocks has either canceled or postponed a majority of their concerts scheduled for summer, many events are returning including Yoga on the Rocks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 10 through August 30. Session times available include 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10 a.m.
A new fitness series, called The Quarantine 15 Challenge, will also kick off at Red Rocks this summer.
While the return of events brings summer excitement to the iconic venue, additional safety measures will be in place to prevent the further spread of the virus. According to the Red Rocks website, guests "may be subject to safety protocols including temperature screenings and use of masks per local rules."
Tickets for both Yoga on the Rocks and the Quarantine 15 Challenge are now on sale for $17 per session.
The four-week SnowShape fitness series is also set to return to the iconic venue in September for also $17 per session. Events will be limited to 175 attendees.
For more information, visit redrocksonline.com.