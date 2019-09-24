A fishy story about gunfire led officers to arrest a man Monday evening on suspicion of unlawful weapons use, Colorado Springs police said in a news release.
Police say they were called after to an apartment complex north of Fort Carson off Meadow Peak View just after 6 p.m. where a resident complained that someone had shot out a window. But his story didn't wash with what police found at the scene, officers said.
"When officers arrived, they became suspicious of the circumstances as the evidence at the scene did not match what the reporting party said," police said.
Cops did what they always do when they suspect someone is lying: Ask more questions.
"Eventually the officers were able to get the reporting party to admit no one shot into his apartment, but a friend in his apartment had accidentally fired a weapon through his window," police said. "The round struck the back door of the residence located to the north of the reporting party"
Police had the apartment dweller call his gun-toting friend, who came by and was greeted with handcuffs, police said.
Kendall Smith, 19, was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully firing a gun, police said.