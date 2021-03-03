Lent, the countdown to Christianity’s holiest day of Easter, marks a time of prayer, self sacrifice, charitable works, renouncing sinful ways and repenting.
“This has been a year of giving up things,” Judy Bondurant noted thoughtfully.
The 35-year member of First Lutheran Church joined other congregants Wednesday for the first mid-week Lenten service, which was held outside and featured Communion.
“The opposite of giving something up is regaining something that has been an important part of my life,” she said. “I’m so happy to be able to gather together again.”
Church leaders have put on hats of creativity during this year’s Lenten season, the 40 days leading up to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.
Pandemic-related changes seemed to happen as quickly as the biblical multiplying of the loaves and fishes and felt just as mystifying.
But there has been one constant for worshippers: God.
“Even though everything’s changed, nothing’s changed,” said First Lutheran's senior pastor, the Rev. Travis Norton, who leads some 2,000 members.
“The church is still the church,” he said. “We’re still caring for the sick, helping the poor, comforting the mourning and preaching the Gospel.”
Norton is presenting a sermon series called “On the Brink,” which explores biblical stories of transition, as people begin thinking about moving out of the pandemic and into a reassembled life.
“We’re looking at what’s going to be different — we’re not going to go back to church as it was before the pandemic,” he said. “We’re looking at how we can serve God in this new time.”
Because online services still are the norm for many church-goers, First Lutheran and some other churches provided bags of meaningful items for families to use at home during Lenten observances.
St. Michael's Episcopal Church parishioner Kay C. Mast said she found the items her church handed out last week useful.
With services still available online only and the cancellation of traditional Wednesday night soup suppers during Lent, the objects have been fun and significant, she said.
Members received soup mugs with the church’s logo, soup recipes, crosses, and symbolic items such as a shell for scooping water as a reminder of baptism in Jesus’ time, a candle and seeds to plant for rebirth.
About 50 members gathered on video chat last Wednesday to eat the soup they’d made in their homes and listen to a speaker talk about dealing with fear and hope.
Being able to pick up Communion wafers from the church also has helped worshippers maintain the rituals of their faith.
“So while I’m watching services on YouTube I can have Communion while Father Matt Holcombe is having it,” Mast said.
“It helps me connect not only to the church itself but also with my personal spiritual practices.”
Ash Wednesday bags given out a few weeks ago contained pancake batter and syrup, Mardi gras beads, ashes and a prayer card.
“Everyone shared their pictures on Zoom with the ashes they had put on themselves,” Mast said.
“It’s hard not being together — I miss the fellow St. Michael’s people tremendously, but Zoom is a way to still feel connected to my church,” she said.
“And that, to me, is most important.”
In place of the usual Friday night fish fry during Lent, the Knights of Columbus Council 7520 at Corpus Christi Catholic School and Parish came up with a new twist on the old custom: the fish burrito.
The Knights, a Catholic fraternal service order, had added sausage burritos to their regular after-Mass pancake breakfast before COVID arrived and found the new menu item to be popular, said Grand Knight Paul Dusseault.
With sit-down meals still on hiatus, the Knights figured they’d take their burrito model fishless and in a to-go format.
“None of us had ever heard of fish burritos before,” Dusseault said. “We’d heard of fish tacos though.”
They could have looked for a recipe online but instead gathered at Dusseault’s house to test different ingredients before coming up with a recipe by committee.
The idea seems to be a winner.
They sold more than 250 at their first take-out fish burrito meal last Friday, Dusseault said. It's happening again for the next two Fridays, from 5 to 7 p.m., before and after services.
“As every community, we miss our time for people to gather, have a meal, share stories and catch up,” he said. “We’re gritting our teeth to get through this and looking forward to being back next year.”