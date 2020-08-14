Colorado Springs drivers will get a little help beginning next week merging onto the freeway from South Academy Boulevard.
A ramp meter on South Academy to northbound Interstate 25, which will allow one car at a time to merge onto the freeway, will be operational starting Monday. It’s the first of 12 meters to operate along the interstate in Colorado Springs.
The $3.3 million project aims to improve traffic flow and provide more gaps for merging traffic to prevent bottlenecks and avoid collisions, a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The ramps use technology to monitor the queue and control the flow of traffic.
Ramp meters in the Denver area have reduced congestion there by steadying the rate at which cars merge onto highways, the Gazette reported last August. This is the first installation of ramp meters south of Douglas County.
Eleven additional on-ramp meter signals will be phased in over the next two months, CDOT said: West Bijou Street to northbound I-25; West Uintah Street to northbound and southbound I-25; Fontanero Street to northbound and southbound I-25; Fillmore Street to northbound and southbound I-25; Garden of the Gods Road to northbound and southbound I-25; South Rockrimmon Boulevard to southbound I-25; and North Nevada Avenue to northbound I-25.
The meters are equipped with sensors and will only be activated when vehicle speeds on I-25 fall to 45 mph or below. The lights will be red for a few seconds, CDOT spokeswoman Michelle Peulen said.
When I-25 traffic is at its usual speeds, the lights won’t be in use.
For more information, contact the project phone line at 235-6609 or email i25rampmetering@gmail.com. You can also visit the project website at codot.gov/projects/i-25-co-springs-ramp-signals.