The Oklahoma family’s Chevy Tahoe pulled up to the curb in Old Colorado City, and Kylie Bonham didn't give a thought to the meter. From previous vacations to Colorado Springs’ west side, she knew parking was free on Sundays.
But a blinking light on the meter caught the eye of her husband, Jordan. “I think it says we have to pay ...,” he said.
Yes, that would be $1.25 an hour.
“Good thing we looked at it,” said another out-of-towner, Jessica Shook, who was downtown along with a friend from Salida.
If some were taken by surprise, that's because it was the first weekend that parking at meters wasn't free on Sunday, part of change that took effect with the new year to boost city revenues and pay for improvements to meters and city-operated lots.
Along with surprise, there was also some griping.
“It’s a tax we didn’t get to vote on,” said Dave Walther, flipping burgers at Skirted Heifer, a downtown restaurant.
Down the street, smoking a cigarette outside his favorite bar, Chris Cejka didn’t care to check if he’d gotten a ticket. It was after 1 p.m., when enforcement started — later than the new 7 a.m. start Monday through Saturday.
“Because of the church crowd or whatever,” Cejka said, sounding of little faith in his city’s decision-makers.
He shook his head. “It’s all about the money.”
It’s at least partially about the money. When Scott Lee, the Springs’ parking enterprise director, proposed the changes to City Council last year, he said it would mean more revenue for upkeep. Heading into the weekend, the city issued a press release outlining what it identified as $10 million in deferred maintenance: concrete was crumbling in parking garages, stairwells needed replacing and elevators were becoming “unreliable.”
Since rates last increased 14 years ago, the release considered the Springs “among the least expensive large cities to park.” According to Parkopedia, which analyzes costs across the country, the city isn't even in the top 50.
The hourly quarter increase to $1.25 at meters is also meant to direct longer-staying vehicles to garages. And the meter changes would lead to turnover that businesses desire, Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, explained to The Gazette in a prior interview.
With enforcement previously stopping at 6 p.m., employees and hotel guests would keep spots all night. The change “now allows customers and restaurant patrons — a couple each evening — to have access to that on-street parking,” Edmondson said.
More turnover, more business. “That’s what they promoted,” said Risa Goodwin, owner of Crafted Colorado Handmade Market downtown.
She had a different observation Sunday. Now shoppers said they had to go feed the meter.
“I would say the average shopper was quicker,” Goodwin said. “That’s not a good thing for us.”
Outside on the sidewalk, Heike Hanaffant stopped at a meter to look at the new rules posted. “Why?” she asked.
Not that they concerned her much. Living a mile away, she prefers to travel downtown by foot.
“I don’t want the hassle,” she said.