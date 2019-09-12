Snow made a late-summer debut Thursday on some of Colorado’s peaks and passes.
A dusting was captured in photos from Colorado Department of Transportation’s cameras on Copper Mountain, near Breckenridge. The mountain stands around 12,300 feet.
Copper Mountain CO DOT cams reveal a dusting of #snow has fallen overnight at the highest elevations above 11,000. #cowx (Copper's peak is ~12,300ft) #FOX31 pic.twitter.com/WwUXv6qcWV— Brooks Garner, TV Meteorologist (@BrooksWeather) September 12, 2019
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday ahead of the wintry weather expected to affect northern parts of Colorado. Forecasters predicted snow, winds up to 50 mph and hail as large as two inches across the plains.
Yup, that is snow... #cowx pic.twitter.com/pPw6jfhtYg— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) September 12, 2019
Snow was also spotted along I-70 on Vail Pass and at Loveland Ski Resort.
I found some SNOW! Live look at I-70 at Vail Pass! ⛄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/5cdH6IUuT1— Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) September 12, 2019
#Snow on I-70 at Vail Pass! A dusting fell overnight behind this autumn-like cold front, set to bring comfortable 70s to Denver this afternoon. #cowx #FOX31— Brooks Garner, TV Meteorologist (@BrooksWeather) September 12, 2019
VID--> https://t.co/bZb0GKUkRr pic.twitter.com/BBXel9nr2e
Fresh dusting of snow at @LovelandSkiArea! 🏂⛷️ pic.twitter.com/nvgkDQlYax— Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) September 12, 2019
Snowmen were made at Keystone Resort.
Snow salutations! Our first snow of the year today ❄️🥳❄️ Happy to see frosty waking up from his long summer’s nap 🎉 #KeystoneKickoff #SeizeTheSeason pic.twitter.com/kL71XPZ9io— Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) September 12, 2019
Ahead of reports of the season’s first snowflakes, authorities closed roads in Rocky Mountain National Park Wednesday. Near the Alpine Visitor Center, temperatures were in the upper 30s and graupel was falling from the sky, according to weather reports.
Roads were reopened Thursday morning, Rocky Mountain National Park said in a tweet.
Old Fall River Road in #RMNP has reopened! This is the historic 9-mile one-day dirt road to the alpine tundra, and it has no guard rails and no shoulders.— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) September 12, 2019
Have a great day! (File photo/NPS) ks pic.twitter.com/0T6SzDb3pp
A dusting was also reported along Berthoud Pass, west of Denver.
First snow on Berthoud Pass this morning #COwx #9wx pic.twitter.com/hhO3iKnzHx— Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) September 12, 2019
Cooler temperatures are expected across the state Thursday and Friday. In Colorado Springs, Thursday's high is predicted at 76 degrees, NWS reported. Temperatures could drop to the upper 40s to mid 50s by nighttime.
Dry today, with cooler temps over southeast CO. #cowx pic.twitter.com/wSr5mpujuA— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 12, 2019