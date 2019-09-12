Snow made a late-summer debut Thursday on some of Colorado’s peaks and passes.

A dusting was captured in photos from Colorado Department of Transportation’s cameras on Copper Mountain, near Breckenridge. The mountain stands around 12,300 feet.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday ahead of the wintry weather expected to affect northern parts of Colorado. Forecasters predicted snow, winds up to 50 mph and hail as large as two inches across the plains.

Snow was also spotted along I-70 on Vail Pass and at Loveland Ski Resort. 

Snowmen were made at Keystone Resort.

Ahead of reports of the season’s first snowflakes, authorities closed roads in Rocky Mountain National Park Wednesday. Near the Alpine Visitor Center, temperatures were in the upper 30s and graupel was falling from the sky, according to weather reports.

Roads were reopened Thursday morning, Rocky Mountain National Park said in a tweet.

A dusting was also reported along Berthoud Pass, west of Denver. 

Cooler temperatures are expected across the state Thursday and Friday. In Colorado Springs, Thursday's high is predicted at 76 degrees, NWS reported. Temperatures could drop to the upper 40s to mid 50s by nighttime. 

