For Colorado Springs firefighters, social distancing in the era of coronavirus goes a lot further than not double-dipping the chips in salsa at the firehouse.

It may mean donning protective gloves, gowns, masks and goggles to respond to what weeks ago may have been a routine call.

But don't panic if you see first responders in protective medical gear, Colorado Springs Fire Department Capt. Michael Smaldino said.

"Just because you see us gowning up and getting into those universal precautions doesn't mean someone is positive" for the virus, he said. "We're just trying to keep our workforce healthy and safe.

"We need to be there so we can continue to respond to you," he explained.

Those who call 911 for non-emergency medical matters might now encounter additional questions about recent travel — both domestic and international — and any flu-like symptoms, he said.

"We're taking that extra few seconds," he said, adding that firefighters have been taking additional precautions for about eight calls out of 180 or so a day and they expect that number to arise.

But "if you are having that medical emergency, we're going to respond exactly how we're responding two weeks ago, a month ago," Smaldino said. "We'll be aggressive with our treatment — we'll just continue to take our precautions."

For non-emergency medical calls, the fire department is limiting initial response on scene to two individuals — down from the usual four — with only one first-responder directly involved with a patient "until we can figure out the whole story," he said.

Social distancing is something officers with the Colorado Springs police department have always practiced, but for different reasons, Lt. James Sokolik said.

"That's about the distance we talk to people, normally," Sokolik said, adding that officers have been trained to keep a "reactionary gap" for decades.

The department is incorporating recommendations from state and federal health officials, Sokolik said. He declined to provide additional details, saying he didn't want to discuss operational protocol.

"Our primary mission is to provide police services, and that's going to continue," he said.

Sheriff's deputies will respond to cold calls differently in an effort to distance socially, Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said.

The department's response to emergency calls will remain the same. But responses to reports of non-active situations, such a burglary the night before, will involve a deputy calling the reporting party and asking pre-screening questions, she said.

If a disqualifying answer is given, a report will be taken over the phone. Otherwise, deputies will be dispatched on site as usual, she added.

The department on Monday announced additional efforts to distance socially, including the cancellation of in-person patrol briefings, chaplains not responding on scene, the suspension of all office appointments for new concealed handgun permits, and the acceptance of courtesy holds/transports from other jails on a case-by-case basis.

"Our No. 1 priority is definitely public safety," Mynatt said. "If it's an active threat, we still send deputies to assist. We signed up to do that regardless of the situation.

"We don't say, 'Hold on a minute, are you safe for me to help?' We go in head-first in these scenarios."

The coronavirus threat is a reminder of the dangers first responders face on a daily basis, Smaldino said.

"Nobody really expects a pandemic to roll through," he said. "The dangers everybody associated with firefighting is fires, is buildings, is collapses, even working out on the roadways during traffic accidents." Similarly, the public expects police to face the threat of potentially being shot, he said.

But a traffic accident both firefighters and police respond to could involve a coronavirus victim.

"You get those exposures you're not even ready for," he said. "It's just another layer of the dangers of the job."