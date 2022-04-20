The first law enforcement dog believed to be killed in the line of duty in Colorado will be remembered during a memorial service in Colorado Springs Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

K9 Jinx was shot during a skirmish when officers responded to a menacing incident in Manitou Springs last Monday. Law enforcement alleged that the suspect identified as 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese shot at officers at least once. Two Manitou Springs police officers and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies returned fire. 

Firefighters from Station 2 with the CSFD pay their respects for a K-9 hero. A procession was held on Tuesday morning for Jinx, a dog that died in the line of duty on Monday night. An EPSD K-9 vehicle heads down Nevada Ave. in the procession on the way to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Dept. building on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

DeWeese was shot and died at the scene, and Jinx was killed during the confrontation.

Jinx's memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at New Life Church, 11205 Voyager Parkway, in Colorado Springs. Doors will open for seating at 9 a.m., deputies said.

The event can be livestreamed here

