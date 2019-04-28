Colorado researchers have published the first comprehensive study of the effects the bark beetles’ devastating march through the state’s forests have had on woodland wildlife, and the results are mixed.
“There is such a huge impact by the beetles in terms of sheer aerial extent,” said the study’s lead researcher Jake Ivan. “That in of itself is reason enough to make it a high priority to figure out impacts of beetle on wildlife in Colorado.”
Since 1994, the U.S. Forest Service estimates that mountain pine and spruce beetles have invaded more than 4 million acres of the southern Rocky Mountains. The invasive bugs bore into a tree’s bark, where they lay their eggs and subsequently kill they tree.
In their wake, the beetles leave a landscape of lifeless trees with burnt orange needles. Some remain standing, others litter the ground.
Using wool soaked in peanut butter to lure animals toward one of 300 cameras mounted on trees, Ivan and his team photographed forests between 8,500 and 12,000 feet between 2013 and 2014. The scientists then employed the more than 300,000 photos documenting 26 species to model how the severity of and years since the outbreak influenced animals that historically called those ecosystems home.
On the transformed hillsides with lodgepole pine and spruce fir, populations of ungulates — elk, mule deer and moose — generally thrived in areas targeted by beetles, Ivan’s study found. Elk and moose, in particular, more heavily roamed stands severely ravaged by invaders, though the success of moose dramatically declined seven to eight years after an outbreak.
Red squirrels, on the other hand, were abnormally sparse due to the loss of a staple food source, seeds from the trees’ cones. The frequency of golden-mantled ground squirrels and chipmunks were not as noticeably impacted because their diet is more diverse than that of the red squirrel. All three species suffered under the higher density, ground level vegetation in scorched areas.
Some species showed little to no change, including the American marten, black bear and porcupine.
Ivan described the genesis and aftermath of beetle kill as “watching dominoes fall.” Starting with warmer global temperatures, Colorado started to see a few more warmer days in the fall. The spruce beetle can then complete its life cycle in one season of balmy temperatures instead of the usual two seasons. Their population exploded across the region, infecting millions of trees.
The mostly older trees already were stressed by warmer temperatures and drought, creating a “perfect storm” of conditions giving advantage to beetles and disadvantages to the trees.
“Now we’ve opened up the canopy and let light through,” he said. “Now we have to ask how that changes the composition of the stand going forward. Then we have a whole system of birds and mammalian community impacted.
“The dominoes keep falling,” said Ivan.
The broad sweeping nature of Ivan’s study already has opened opportunities for more research. He recently finished collecting specific data on the resilience of snowshoe hares and red squirrels, and how that might affect one of their predators, the Canada lynx.
“From the 30,000-foot look of this first paper, we can then pick off a couple of species to do follow-up, look more closely and dissect those responses,” said Ivan.