DENVER — The first known case using Colorado's new red flag law is headed to court later this month.

A Denver Probate Court judge has approved a hearing Friday after a Denver Police Sergeant filed the temporary extreme risk protection order petition on Jan. 2.

The "Extreme Risk Protection Orders" law, signed by Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, allows someone to petition the court, asking for someone's guns to be removed from them if they could be a threat to themselves or others. A judge then rules on the petition.

This case, however, involves guns that are already in the possession of the Denver Police Department (DPD), not guns that need to be taken away. In this case, the use of the temporary extreme risk protection order is to keep the guns from being returned to a Denver resident who was recently investigated for domestic violence.

Denver Police Sergeant Troy Bisgard was granted a hearing before returning two guns to a 26-year-old man, who 9NEWS has chosen not to name because he is not facing charges. The man voluntarily turned the guns over to Denver police during a domestic violence investigation at the end of 2019.

As part of the temporary extreme risk protection order, Bisgard wrote that the owner of the guns "has made suicidal statements regarding a firearm" during the domestic violence investigation.

