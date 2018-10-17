More affordable housing, greater help for homeless families and far more frequent police patrols in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City were among the top requests at a town hall Wednesday focusing on homelessness in the city.
A standing room only crowd of about 150 people packed the Westside Community Center for the city’s first town hall on its recently-released Action Plan for Homelessness Response. Five more are planned in the coming months.
The meeting came as homelessness across El Paso County has risen beyond levels seen during the Great Recession. It also follows the city’s first major wintry blast, which left people out in the cold because of a shelter bed shortage.
The city’s eight-point plan calls for the creation of 370 more “low barrier” shelter beds, where admission is based on behavior, not sobriety. The City Council recently approved $500,000 to expand the Springs Rescue Mission and add low-barrier beds at the Salvation Army shelter — most of which are scheduled to be available by Nov. 1.
The plan’s other steps include expanded use of the city’s HelpCOS.org website, the creation of a “homeless court” that would offer alternatives to fines or jail for many municipal offenses, and the hiring of more code enforcement officers to clean up illegal camps. The city also plans to help create a fund to house homeless military veterans, and create HelpCOS Ambassador Teams to do outreach and help tourists downtown and in Old Colorado City.
The deadline for completing those initiatives is Dec. 31, 2019.
Many people on Wednesday evening praised city officials for taking action. Still, several urged the city to do more — particularly to ensure that residents are safe amid widespread camping alongside many of the city’s trails. In addition, some people complained that too many people are sleeping in homeowners’ backyards, or breaking into houses.
“At what point are we going to feel safe in our homes and our property?” asked David Root, 61, while urging the city to immediately increase police patrols. “I want to be safe tomorrow, not next year.”
City Council President Richard Skorman called the initiative just one front in the city’s bid to address homelessness.
Already this year, the city has passed ordinances allowing for a crackdown on creekside camping, and for stiffer penalties for slumlords, he said. In addition, the city is considering budget requests for 2019 that could add two additional officers to the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team and increase patrols downtown and in Old Colorado City.
“The hope is that we’re going to start to take care of the ground game,” Skorman said. “We’re taking this one piece at a time.”
Stephany Rose Spaulding, the Democratic candidate running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn in the Nov. 6 election, questioned why the plan provides little help for homeless families — an omission acknowledged by city officials.
Several people also called on the city to address the dire need for affordable housing. A white-hot rental market has caused many people to lose their apartments, while other people have been unable to get off the streets due to the market’s high cost of entry.
“Colorado Springs has gotten to the point where there’s no affordable housing, period,” said Ron Mohler, 51, before the meeting.
The city’s latest plan calls for creating a comprehensive strategy in 2019 for addressing the city’s affordable housing woes.Skorman suggested that Colorado Springs someday mandate developers set aside a certain percentage of new units for affordable housing — a controversial topic that, he acknowledged, would face stiff opposition from others at City Hall.