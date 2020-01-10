Star-gazers will be treated to a double lunar event to start the new decade as the "wolf moon" coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse.
The first full moon of January, which is nicknamed the "wolf moon," will appear opposite the sun on Friday at 2:21 p.m. and will appear full until Sunday morning, according to NASA.
Then, as the moon passes opposite the sun, it will pass through the partial shadow of the Earth on Friday night. A penumbral lunar eclipse has not occurred since 2017, according to AccuWeather.