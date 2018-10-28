On the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Nathaniel Czajkowski, he is far from forgotten.
The Gazette is examining Nate's shooting, which remains unsolved, in its debut podcast, Colorado Cold Case. The first episode, "The Night of the Murder," is available today for free download wherever you get your podcasts or at gazette.com/cold case.
Subsequent episodes will follow weekly.
Just minutes after 3 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2017, one or more gunmen unleashed a spray of bullets on the western front of 24-hour Mexican restaurant Albertaco's, off Austin Bluffs Parkway. Sitting just behind the glass window was Nate and three friends.
Police have agreed to discuss details from the case with The Gazette in hopes it may generate new information that could lead to an arrest.
They're also seeking information about another triple shooting that occurred at a Halloween party off Soft Breeze Way hours before Nate was killed. A 15-year-old has been arrested in that shooting, but police say they know there were other shooters who have not been identified.
Follow along as we develop more about these shootings in future episodes, hear from Nate's friends and parents, and work toward solving this Colorado Cold Case.