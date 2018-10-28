shooting vigil
A vigil was held on Sunday night, OCt. 29, 2017, for Nathaniel Czajkowski, 16, who was shot and killed near the Albertaco's fast food restaurant off Austin Bluffs Parkway. A large crowd of mostly teens who were friends of Czajkowski's sobbed over his senseless death and raised their lit phones in his honor. Czajkowski's was a rapper who went by the stage name Nate Winters. Photo by Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
On the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Nathaniel Czajkowski, he is far from forgotten.

The Gazette is examining Nate's shooting, which remains unsolved, in its debut podcast, Colorado Cold Case. The first episode, "The Night of the Murder," is available today for free download wherever you get your podcasts or at gazette.com/cold case.

Subsequent episodes will follow weekly.

Just minutes after 3 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2017, one or more gunmen unleashed a spray of bullets on the western front of 24-hour Mexican restaurant Albertaco's, off Austin Bluffs Parkway. Sitting just behind the glass window was Nate and three friends.

Police have agreed to discuss details from the case with The Gazette in hopes it may generate new information that could lead to an arrest.

They're also seeking information about another triple shooting that occurred at a Halloween party off Soft Breeze Way hours before Nate was killed. A 15-year-old has been arrested in that shooting, but police say they know there were other shooters who have not been identified.

Follow along as we develop more about these shootings in future episodes, hear from Nate's friends and parents, and work toward solving this Colorado Cold Case.

Contact the writer at 719-636-0362 or find her on Twitter: @njKaitlinDurbin.

Kaitlin is a public safety reporter with a focus on investigations. She is a proud Ohioan, champion for local libraries, volunteer reading tutor and an expert ice cream connoisseur (mint chocolate chip!). She joined the Gazette in 2016.

