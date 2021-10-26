A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to first-degree murder charges stemming from allegations he shot the woman as she sat in her car in a Colorado Springs restaurant parking lot.
Colorado Springs Police arrested Toler-Anderson based on the testimony of two eyewitnesses, an arrest affidavit shows. Further evidence in the case likely will not be known until a preliminary hearing scheduled shortly before the trial, which is scheduled for March 28.
The witnesses alleged Toler-Anderson shot and killed Gwendolyn Watson, 51, in her car at the Woody's Bar and Grill in east Colorado Springs. The two had been arguing on the phone before Toler-Anderson walked over to Watson's car and shot her multiple times, Watson's friend Christopher Campbell said.
Campbell was sitting in the car with Watson when she was shot, he told police. Emergency responders pronounced her dead on scene, according to the affidavit.
Toler-Anderson had driven into the parking lot while he was talking to Watson on the phone and parked near her vehicle, the witnesses said.
In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Toler-Anderson is charged with using a weapon in a violent crime, committing a violent crime causing death, illegally shooting a gun and illegally possessing a gun. If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
In a separate case, he and two other men are accused of robbing five Colorado Springs banks. Toler-Anderson faces charges of kidnapping, robbery and theft of between $100,000 and $1 million.