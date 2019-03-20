The full moon of March, called the Worm Moon, will rise over Colorado Springs late Wednesday to continue the monthly astronomical shows of 2019, following January's Super Blood Wolf Moon total lunar eclipse and February's Snow Moon.
This will be the third supermoon and the only one to coincide with an equinox in 2019, which hasn't happened since 2000, National Geographic reports.
The best time to view the orb will be about 7:45 p.m. in Colorado Springs, about four hours after the official mark of Spring. The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts a clear sky and temperatures near 30 degrees tonight.
To commemorate tonight's phenomenon, local groups are gathering for night hikes and photography workshops.
Trails End Taproom is kicking off Spring with a "Run, Hike & Bike" event with happy hour prices. Join the action by checking in at the taproom at 5:15 p.m. at 3103 W. Colorado Ave. Visit their Facebook page here for more information.
Bear Creek Nature Center is hosting a night hike and photography workshop to shoot the Moon as it rises over the city. Meet up is at 6 p.m. at 245 Bear Creek Rd. For tickets and other information, visit the event page here.
Colorado Springs Astronomical Society is guiding a night hike through Garden of the Gods, starting at 7 p.m. at 1805 N. 30th St. For tickets and other information, visit the event page here.
The Worm Moon will also be a "supermoon," appearing to be about 14 percent larger and 12 percent brighter than a regular full moon because this event is happening a day after the moon reaches perigee (its closest point in orbit of Earth), according to National Geographic.
The full moon of this month is called many names, but most commonly the Worm Moon because it appears the time that earthworms surface out of thawing grounds.